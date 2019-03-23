Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have introduced the Complaint Redressal System to immediately respond and resolve public complaints related to non-registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) and matters related to non-performance of responsibilities and duties by policemen.

This system has been started by Additional Superintendent of Police Hasaam bin Iqbal following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

During the last ten days, a total of six FIRs have been registered following the scrutiny of applications by this newly devised mechanism. Additional SP Hasaam bin Iqbal said that citizens can submit their complaints at the office in Rescue 15 centre established under this system. The staff has been provided for the purpose which scrutinises the applications on daily basis from 0900 hours to 1100 hours and from 1500 hours and 1700 hours.

The complainants and the Station House Officers (SHOs) as well as Investigation Officers of the relevant police stations are summoned for hearing after intimation to them through relevant Superintendent of Police (SP) or Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). Decisions are made for registration of FIRs or not as per law while the action has been also started against the police officers involved in delaying or non-registration of FIRs. Citizens may get further information about the functioning of this system from 051-9108091 or 051-9107612.

Additional SP said that an Internal Accountability Unit (AIU) has also started functioning which reviews the complaints about involvement of police officers in corrupt practices.

He said that inquiry on such matter is completed within seven days after receiving complaints and submitted to the higher authority for further action.

He said that applicants face action in case of false complaints and this whole exercise is being supervised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

Additional SP Hasaam bin Iqbal said this entire effort is being conducted as per vision of the incumbent government which has directed for immediate resolution of public complaints and bridge gap between police and public.

Citizens from various spheres of life have also appreciated these steps of Islamabad police. DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials for decent attitude with public and warned that sluggish policing would not be tolerated at all.