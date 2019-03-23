Share:

SHANGHAI - The Communist Party of China has an almost equal number of men and women members among millions, a senior Chinese official said Friday.

Professor Zhao Gangyin who heads the Shanghai Administration Institute, a key training centre of the CPC, said there were almost 50 per cent women members among millions of the registered activists.

“I don’t understand why we should have lesser women as members. The CPC has an equal representation,” he said advocating gender equality at a meeting with a multi-parties delegation from Pakistan led by Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) delegations were briefed about the training system and working of the CPC.

Professor Zhao Gangyin said his institute provided training to the CPC members to serve in a better way.

He said the CPC had more than 400 million branches across China. “A Party branch starts working when there are three or more members. The membership of the CPC is achieved through a process. If a member is disqualified, he has to go through the process again,” the professor added,

There are approximately 90 million CPC members in China - larger than the population of the UK, France or Germany. The proportion of CPC members in the country’s population is enough proof that it is broadly representational, said Zhao Gangyin.

He ascribed it to the political tradition harkening back to the day the party was born. The CPC’s activities have since revolved around the “mass line,” which calls for the party to stay connected to the people.

A distinct feature of the CPC’s system is that the party’s units are well represented in almost every echelon of the government, overseeing most aspects of the country’s political affairs, said the professor.

Professor Gangyin believed that the vision of leaders like President Xi Jinping was for China to become a strong nation capable of global leadership.

He said that the general focus on the greater good lied at the heart of China’s party politics. This reform project is placed under the constant supervision of a party bent on properly utilizing social resources and optimizing the communal benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the last world leader to meet Chairman Mao Zedong.

“The PPP has close ties with the CPC and will continue to enhance the relationship,” she said.

The Senator said China had achieved progress through a corruption-free system and “Pakistan wants to learn from China.”

She said Pakistan and China’s ties had a long history in which the PPP played a key role.

PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain recalled the visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan when Nawaz Sharif was PM. He said the two states had signed dozens of MoUs during that visit leading to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.