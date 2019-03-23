Share:

ISLAMABAD – Decent Tigers hammered National U-19 Club by 8 wickets in the Twin Cities Colts U-19 Super Cricket Championship 2019 first match played here at Diamond Ground on Friday. With this victory, Decent Tigers grabbed semifinal spot. Batting first, National U-19 scored 117-7 in 20 overs with Zarak Khan making unbeaten 36 and M Hamza 28. Sajjad Khan claimed 3-14. In reply, Decent Tigers reached home in 17.1 overs losing just 2 wickets.

Waheed Ullah slammed unbeaten 45 while Arslan Mirza hit quick-fire 25