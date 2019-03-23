Share:

Lahore (PR) Descon Technical Institute (DTI) and University of Engineering and Technology Lahore (UET-Lahore) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective of the betterment of the youth of Pakistan.

DTI was established in 1998 to provide education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed of Pakistan.

As per the MoU, DTI and UET will work together to help bridge the gap between the industry and academia through research developments and trainings.

Theinstitutes will work collectively to organize technical trainings for skills development in the students,as well as, facilitating their industrial visits for a better exposure.