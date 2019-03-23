Share:

Islamabad (PR) edotco Group SdnBhd (edotco), the leading end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, reinforced its commitment to Pakistan and building its digital future with a broad range of new service offerings to accelerate the country’s connectivity infrastructure development.

edotco Pakistan signed agreements with three of the country’s major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Jazz, Telenor and Zong 4G. These agreements are aimed at boosting connectivity capabilities in the country via shared telecommunication towers, and more efficient operations and energy management.

This comes amidst increased bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan where the telecommunications sector is a key area discussed by both governments.

At the event, Datuk Azzat Kamaludin, the chairman of edotco, said, “Pakistan and Malaysia have shared a healthy bilateral relationship and our continued investment reaffirms not just Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening these ties but also edotco’s. edotco would like to lead the way of future investments by investing not only in developing the telecommunication infrastructure landscape but also in developing the skills and expertise of the people here who are a part of our local operations. More than just an infrastructure provider, at edotco we push boundaries, reshaping businesses and communities in which we are present.”