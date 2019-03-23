Share:

Karachi (PR) Engro has reaffirmed its commitment to support the sustainable Development Goal 6 which is crystal clear on conserving the water so that the same can be provided to all by 2030. On the World Water Day 2019, Engro conducted a graceful campaign at the plant site advocating the Sustainable Development Goal # 6 which helped create awareness among the employees, stakeholder’s and guests to make sure that we take adequate steps at all levels and at all places. Speaking on the occasion, Plant Manager Zarkhez, Wajid Hussain Junejo, unveiled the strategy and plans to support the SDG6 to ensure availability of water for all by 2030.