LAHORE - Lahore Polo and Country Club is conducting an exhibition polo match here at its ground today (Saturday) to mark the Pakistan Day.

The match will be played between Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) and Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) while Diamond Paints will be cooperating with the organisers for successfully conducting the match.

LPCC and LGPC President Col (r) Shoaib Aftab has said that lively Lahorties will witness the action-packed polo match at the state-of-the-art polo ground. “I am grateful to Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed for sponsoring the event. I am delighted that a new polo has been established in DHA, which will hopefully contribute well towards Pakistan polo. The more polo clubs Pakistan will have, the more the game will flourish in the country.”

Lahore Polo and Country Club team consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Adnan Jalil Azam while Lahore Garrison Polo Club team comprises Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Qasim Ahmad Khan, Farasat Ali Chatha and Lt Col Omer Minhas.