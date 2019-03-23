Share:

LAHORE- At least four people died and nine others wounded critically when a loaded truck crashed into moving vehicles near Sundar on the Lahore-Multan Road, rescue workers said on Friday.

An eyewitness told the police that the truck loaded with fruits was coming to Lahore when, all of a sudden, one of its tyres burst. As a result, the truck collapsed on three moving vehicles including a motorcycle, passenger van and a motorcycle-rickshaw.

Rescue workers said two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. At least nine persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital with multiple injuries. The deceased were identified by police as Mudassar, 18, Irfan, 25, Fareeha, 19, and Usman 40.

The official said the rescue workers evacuated the injured persons from the van by using electric cutters. The condition of two of the injured was said to be serious till late Friday. The police handed over the bodies to the families after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.