Rawalpindi

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that PTI government is paying special attention to health sector and health cards worth billions of rupees have been distributed among the needy people.

She stated this while addressing the 4th International Scientific Conference from Excellence in Revolution in Medical Education at the Latif Hall of the Rawalpindi Medical University on Friday.

She said that RMU is the best institution where many medical students have excelled. She also applauded the services of RMU management for holding the 4th conference. She said that most important mission of PTI government is to bring about a change and betterment in the lives of ordinary people. She said that 175,000 doctors have been registered with Pakistan medical and Dental Council which are not enough to serve 22 million people. She said that the rural areas needed qualified doctors and the government is making efforts to depute doctors to provide best medical facilities to villagers.

She said that the incumbent government is committed to provide best medical facilities to masses. She said that the PTI government has been paying special attention to health sector and health cards worth billion of rupees were distributed among the needy people. To a query about involvement of Director General Nursing Punjab in pressurising a female nurse for withdrawing case against an officer of Nursing College who harassed her sexually, the Minister stated: “Well I don’t know about the incident, I will look into the matter personally and will get back to media”.

RMU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, in his welcome address, said that the RMU is actively involved in not only the undergraduate teaching of MBBS students but also the training and clinical teaching of M Phil, MS, MD, FCPS and MCPS postgraduate trainees in various disciplines.

He said to date a total of 9,409 students have graduated from this varsity including foreign nationals from various countries. There are more than 1600 Rawalians working in UK, USA, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Gulf and Far eastern countries, he said. He added our graduates not only obtained degrees but achieved the distinction.