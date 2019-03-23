Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is likely to grant extension to the Lahore-Delhi Bus Service (LDBS) agreement the next week, it is learnt reliably here Friday.

A summary in this regard has been moved by the Communication Division and will be considered by the federal cabinet in its upcoming meeting, official sources told The Nation.

The agreement between Pakistan and India for the regulation of bus service between Lahore and New Delhi was signed in 1999. As per Article XVIII of the LDBD agreement, it shall remain valid for a period of five years, unless terminated by either party by giving a written notice of not less than three months. The validity of the agreement may be renewed for a further period of five years. This agreement may be modified, amended and reviewed by the two governments from time to time, as and when necessary.

Besides the Lahore-Delhi Bus Service (LDBS), the federal cabinet which is meeting here Tuesday, will consider the 20-point agenda including draft aviation policy 2019.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government will encourage vertical construction in urban centres to increase green spaces and protect the agriculture lands.

In his tweet, the prime minister said that his vision for our future cities: to allow buildings to rise vertically and allow for more green spaces as park is one of the most environmentally-threatened countries.”

The cabinet will also consider policy for monetization of transport facility for the civil service officers of grade 20 and 21.

The irregular appointments in Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government, re-constitution of board of investment and appointment of members of Competitive Commission of Pakistan will also be considered by the cabinet.

The reconstitution of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and creation of posts for the Assets Recovery Board is also on the agenda of the meeting.