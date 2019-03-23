Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the message of greetings and good wishes by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to the people of Pakistan on country's National Day, being celebrated today.

Received msg from PM Modi: "I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence" — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2019

Imran Khan said it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address and resolve all issues, especially the central issue of Kashmir.

Imran Khan also called for forging a new relationship based on peace and prosperity for all people of the two countries.

Modi in his message said it is time that people of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region.