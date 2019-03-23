Share:

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad while provincial capitals including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar welcomed the day with 21-gun salutes.

The change-of-guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country, while the national flag was hoisted on all major government buildings.

An investiture ceremony will also be held at the President House in the evening where Dr Alvi will confer civil awards on individuals demonstrating feats in different fields of science and arts. In all, 171 personalities, including some foreigners, have been selected for this year's awards.