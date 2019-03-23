Share:

SHARJAH - Led by Haris Sohail’s unbeaten 101, Pakistan powered to 280 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs in the first ODI on Friday after electing to bat first on a slowish Sharjah wicket.

There’s little doubt both sides read the pitch right. This is a good wicket for batting, but whether Pakistan got the most out of it will become apparent in the four hours that follow. In a largely circumspect yet disciplined innings, Pakistan set themselves up to launch towards the end, and did precisely that. They kept wickets in hand, built partnerships and rotated the strike. Haris Sohail’s maiden ODI hundred was the anchor the innings was built around as Pakistan set Australia 281 to take a 1-0 lead.

Pakistan may feel they left some runs out there, arguably slow to move through the gears even as Australia’s bowlers posed no discernible threat to them. The early loss of Imam-ul-Haq, who spooned the ball back to Nathan Lyon - introduced as early as the seventh over - may have contributed to the caution. Shan Masood and Sohail guided the innings along sedately before one of the only rash, ugly shots from Masood found off stump instead of the middle of his bat.

How Umar Akmal would perform was one of the major intrigues from the Pakistan perspective. He was sent in at four, at a crucial phase in the innings. But Umar showed he was up to the responsibility, keeping Haris company as they kept the run rate from falling too far behind. One ill-judged swipe early in the innings landed just short of the fielder, but the highlight was the treatment he meted out to Jhye Richardson - which was a microcosm of the enduring appeal of Umar as a player.

In the 28th over, with the run rate having dipped to almost under four, he carted Richardson for three sixes through the onside, and the tempo of the innings there onwards had an urgency it had lacked till that point. The third-wicket partnership did exactly what Pakistan needed it to do, but when Pakistan might have wanted Umar to kick on, a top edge to Nathan Coulter-Nile brought about his downfall. He had been two runs short of a half-century at almost a run a ball, and the partnership itself was two shy of three figures.

Shoaib Malik and Faheem Ashraf came in for handy cameos with the ever-present Sohail content to play a supporting role from the other end. Plagued by injuries over the years, he has often looked like he could be the solution to several problems Pakistan face in the middle overs, and if that troublesome knee is kept from flaring up again, his place in the middle order looks assured for the World Cup.

It wasn’t until the 50th over that Sohail completed his hundred, but the man who ensured Pakistan got close to the 300 they must have targeted, was Imad Wasim. Just as he had done against South Africa, he attacked from the moment he was at the crease, particularly strong square of the wicket on either side. His intelligence was also on display in the manner he used the pace of the ball, a jab over deep square of Richardson one of the shots of the day. His 28* off 13 was by far the best strike rate among the batsmen, and in its own way, could end up being as crucial as Sohail’s century.

Australia won’t have too many complaints off their bowlers. The spinners came in early and kept Pakistan on a leash on a very good batting surface. Glenn Maxwell chipped in and Coulter-Nile broke through with the wickets of Masood and Umar. Zampa was unfortunate to go wicketless, drawing the edge off the googly on a number of occasions, but Australia’s reluctance to give their star legspinner another slip meant most of those went for four. The bowling unit as a collective may be slightly disappointed with a spell at the death where Pakistan plundered 53 runs off the final five overs, but should Australia fall short, it is unlikely the blame falls at their feet.