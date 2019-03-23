Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 14th All-Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Women Cricket Championship kicked off at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Friday, with 16 universities taking part in the mega event.

Kinnaird College is the defending champion. The opening ceremony was attended by former Test cricketer Shahid Aslam, renowned cricketers Sana Mir and Muhammad Waseem. Shahid Aslam thanked HEC for organising Inter-University Women Cricket Championship.

“We are trying to make things better for female players. I would like to give credit Kinnaird College and Lahore College for Women University for contributing towards building Pakistan women cricket team.” He hoped that with HEC’s collaboration, the PCB would be able to use potential of female cricketers in the right direction.

Waseem said that it is good to see women coming forward in sports as well like all other fields of life. He said the number of women cricketers is increasing gradually in Pakistan and the players are also rising at international level. He advised female players to consider professions like coaching and umpiring, while finalising their careers.

HEC Director Sports Faisal Butt lauded all the participating universities for giving special attention towards women cricket. He said that alongside various other initiatives for development of higher education sector in the country, HEC is focusing to create opportunities for mental and physical development of university students. “Every year, HEC organises 35 men and 25 women championships in HEC recognised universities across Pakistan.

The final of the championship will be played on March 26.