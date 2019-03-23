Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Friday sought report from Inspector General of Islamabad police in a petition of a senior lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate who approached the court against the raid of personnel of law enforcing agencies on his house in February.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and deferred hearing after directing the IG police to submit his report in this matter within one week.

During the hearing, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association IHCBA (HCBA) along with Secretary and office-bearers of Islamabad District Bar as well as the ex presidents of Bar were the Counsels.

Inam Amin Minhas argued the case and stated that on February 7, 2019, at about 10-45pm about 20 personnel of law enforcing agencies got into petitioner’s house by breaking the main door into pieces and entered his bedroom even without knocking at the door while the petitioner was sleeping therein along with his wife.

He added that they were armed, covering their faces and holding heavy weapons in their hands. They took over the cell phones of the petitioner and his wife. The victims patiently left the bedroom and came out in the lounge where about twenty men armed with weapons in black uniform were roaming about freely into the bedrooms, bathrooms, sitting room, kitchen and the roof spreading harassment all over the family members.

The counsel continued that two of them, not in uniform, appearing to be their seniors, pressed to tell them the whereabouts of Hafiz Ihtsham Ahmad, whose case was fixed and heard on the same day i.e. 7th February 2019, in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench by Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen. They were curious and intended to kidnap him in an unlawful manner. They kept on asking unnecessary questions, threatening and harassing the family, the objective of which was to tell them where Ihtsham was hiding and to terrify the petitioner and his family.

He told the court that they kept Advoate Tariq and his family hijacked for about two hours, searching the house without any warrant and entered into their bedroom even without knocking at the door while they were asleep without any female police personnel. After they left at about 12-30 am, the petitioner called 15 and an ASI, namely Azkar along with a constable of Police Station I/9, Islamabad visited the place of occurrence.

He reported the incident briefly in writing to register FIR. But the SHO, instead of registering FIR, entered Ruppet in breach of his legal obligation.

He said that Islamabad bar association also passed resolution unanimously and wrote letters to chief commissioner Islamabad and Ministry of Interior in this matter.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to give appropriate directions to respondents to take legal action in the light of application given by the petitioner, direct the respondents to produce names of the real culprits who broke into the petitioner’s house in an unlawful manner as it is their responsibility to maintain the law and order situation and protect the lives and liberties of the citizens.

He also requested the court to direct the competent authorities to take disciplinary action against the respondents for failing to protect fundamental rights particularly the lives and liberties of citizens and constitute a Judicial Commission to probe into the incident mentioned-above as to who joined in the illegal act and operation in the petitioner’s house and by whose orders the operation was carried out in an unlawful manner and without due process of law.