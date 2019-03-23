Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on March 26 to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

The cabinet will take up a 20-point agenda. The prime minister will brief his cabinet about Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s three-day visit of Pakistan.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will apprise the cabinet about agreements signed with Malaysian officials during Prime Minister Mahathir’s trip. The cabinet will also review a proposal for extension in the agreement of New Delhi Bus Services.

It will likely discuss and approve summaries with regard to the constitution of Board of Investment and Infrastructure Board Development Board afresh. The cabinet will also approve a new aviation policy and appointments in different institution.

Earlier, on March 19, the prime minister chaired a five-hour long meeting of the federal cabinet which took several key decisions including the approval of a Rs278 billion National Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Endorsing the Rs278 billion programme, the cabinet recommended that steps be taken across Pakistan for the improvement of agricultural sector.

Briefing the media after federal cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said inflated gas bills were being sent to consumers from 2016-17. He said additional charges were imposed in 3.2 million bills. The government is now returning Rs 2.5 billion to the consumers who were overbilled.

He said names of some bigwigs will also unearth in gas theft. “There is an organised network behind this malpractice,” he added. Fawad Chaudhry said the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed was coming to Pakistan and it was an honour for us.

He said the government would keep special focus on agricultural reforms in the next five years. The minister said the Cabinet had decided to promote the livestock sector. He also announced that the new director general of Debt Policy Coordination Office will be Abdur Rehman Warraich.

He said the mechanism to appoint heads of sub-departments of different ministries had been decided by the cabinet.