LAHORE- The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has exclusively decorated two buses which would ply on two urban bus routes B-33 (Railway Station to Green Town) and B-22 (Jallo to Jinnah Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig) to celebrate Pakistan Day as a proud and honourable nation.

According to the LTC sources on Friday, the buses have been decorated with exciting and colourful flexes, carrying pictures of Pakistan’s national leaders, who made tremendous endeavour for making separate homeland for Muslims in the Subcontinent. Bus sheds have also been decorated with pictures in connection with Pakistan Day.