Malaysian Prime Minister Dr.Mahathir Mohamad left Islamabad for his country today after completing his three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister in-waiting Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and senior civil and military officials saw him off at Nur Khan Airbase.

Before departure, the Malaysian Prime Minister was briefed about the specifications of JF-17 Thunder. Dr Mahathir Mohamad also inspected the aircraft, which has indigenously been manufactured by Pakistan with the collaboration of China.