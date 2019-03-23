Share:

ISLAMABAD-A 41-year-old man was murdered by unidentified assailants and threw his dead body in a forest within the limits of Police Station Kallar Syedan.

According to sources, a man namely Aftab Ahmed, resident of Sahoot Kalyal, told police that exchange of harsh words occurred between his brother Altaf Hussain and Adnan on 18/3/2019. The complainant said that he along with his brother Abrar Hussain tried to sooth both men but Adnan asked them not to intervene into the matter. He said in the meanwhile Adnan took Altaf to a nearby forest area. He stated the family started searching Altaf in the evening but could not trace him. On the next day, the dead body of Altaf was found in Dheri Jungle, he added. “Some unknown killers tortured my brother Altaf to death,” he alleged. Aftab requested the police to register a case against the killers and arrest them. Taking action, police registered a case and begun investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Abbas Ahsan held a press conference in Police Lines. He was flanked by SP Rawal Division, SDPO/DSP City Circle Ijaz Hussain and SHO Police Station Pirwadhai Raja Rashid. Abbas Ahsan said police have launched a crackdown against auto theft gangs across the district and recovered 58 vehicles and bikes picked away by the gang members. He added police also arrested scores of car lifters and registered cases against them.

Later on, the CPO along with his subordinates handed over the keys of recovered vehicle and motorcycles to owners in a ceremony.

The citizens appreciated the efforts of CPO and his team.