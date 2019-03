Share:

Lahore - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he has received a message of greetings from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Pakistan Day. In his tweet on Friday, PM Khan cited Modi as saying:

“I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that [the people] of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.”