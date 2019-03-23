Share:

ISLAMABAD - The nation is all set to celebrate Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to work day and night for progress, prosperity and strong defence of the motherland.

The day is being observed to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution in 1940, under which the Muslims of the subcontinent set the agenda for a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with special prayers for progress and prosperity in the country, followed by a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and similar events in provincial capitals.

National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings. The main feature of the day will be a grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and the security forces will conduct march past while jet fighter will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

This year, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will be the guest of honour at the parade. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, senior officers and three services chiefs will also witness the parade.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the evening where the president will confer civil awards on individuals demonstrating feats in different fields of science and arts.

At least 171 personalities, including some foreigners, have been selected for this year’s awards.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will broadcast special programmes highlighting the struggle of the forefathers of Pakistan and importance of the day. Different organisations will host ceremonies to commemorate the day.