KARACHI : Model Town police on Friday registered a case against a suspect for allegedly abducting a nine-year-old boy.

The applicant told the police that his son Abdul Ahad was playing outside his house when they heard screams of his child and went out to inquire.

On coming out, it was revealed that a person, who was later identified as Hasan Raza, and two of his accomplices grabbed his child from the arm and bundled him into a vehicle. The accused also pointed gun at the applicant and threatened him with dire consequences and later sped away from the site. The applicant further claimed that he also visited the house of the accused and found it locked. “On enquiring from the land lord, it was revealed that the accused had left the house,” he said. He demanded that the police to recover his child as soon as possible.