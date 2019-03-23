Share:

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the horrendous and despicable Islamophobic terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A final communiqué at the conclusion of the emergency meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers in Istanbul appreciated the Government of New Zealand for its unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attacks.

The communiqué called upon all states to respect the freedom of religion of all Muslims and not to deny them the right to exercise their civil and cultural rights.

It also firmly rejected all presumptions of guilt or attributions of potential crimes, extremism and terrorism to ordinary Muslims.

The Communique called upon the UN Secretary-General to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly to declare Islamophobia as a form of racism and to assign a special rapporteur for monitoring and combating Islamophobia.