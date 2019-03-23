Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of people of Arain community and other communities of Jhuddo Town took out a rally and held a protest demonstration against Jhuddo police for their failure to arrest the nominated accused in the murder of retired military man here on Friday.

The participants were led by Khalid Sadaf Arain, Ghulam Nabi Arain and Zafar Gujjar. They were carrying banners and placards. They raised slogans against Jhuddo police and marched through main roads. They then arrived at Jhuddo Press Club where they vehemently condemned Jhuddo police negligence and demanded that higher authorities ensure the arrest of the main accused in the murder case.

They then marched on main roads and reached outside Jhuddo police station. Speaking to the protesters, Khalid Sadaf Arain said that a guest from Punjab, retired Pak Military man Abdul Majeed Arain, 75, was killed by unknown assailants after dispute over government agriculture land near Jhuddo Town between two groups.

He said that some persons had informed to meet with SSP Mirpurkhas about the tense condition and requested to take prompt action against the criminals wanted to kill their persons to confirm their illegal possession of government land.

He blamed that police officers did not take deliberately action even before a day of murder of the above retired Pak Military man, setup police pickit was also removed to ensure the above murder. Ghulam Nabi Arain blamed that above murder was the deep conspiracy to ensure government land possession of criminals. He added that criminals had occupied illegally the government agriculture land and there was a dispute but police openly supported the criminals instead to take prompt action to stop the tense situation there.

He lamented that Jhuddo police still did not nab the real and main nominated accused of the murder case while involved nominated accused were roaming openly in the area even issuing threats of dire consequences as result they were living in severe panic condition.

Zafar Gujjar also spoke the rally.

Later leaders of the protesters also met with SHO Jhuddo and apprise him about their grievances and force him to ensure immediate arresting of the main nominated accused of the murder case without any delay.

It may be recalled that two days back, unknown criminals had killed Abdul Majeed Arain, retired Pak Military man while he was on his way to perform prayer.