French security forces detained on Saturday 31 participants of yellow vest protests in Paris, local media reported.

According to the France Info media outlet, which cited local authorities, 31 people had been detained by noon (11:00 GMT). Several dozen protesters continue the rally on the Trocadero Square, while the main yellow vest march will start later.

An unauthorized yellow vest was also held on Saturday in Nice, where it was dispersed by security forces. According to the France3 broadcaster, one woman was wounded during the protests as she tried to run away from security forces, stumbled and fell, injuring her head.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.