ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday signed a grant agreement for National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang signed a grant agreement for NDRMF. The Government of Switzerland has provided an amount of US$ 1.5 million through Asian Development Bank for NDRMF. The grant will be utilized for enhancing resilience and reducing disaster risk in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A Project Agreement for Swiss Grant was also signed between Ms. Xiaohong Yang, Country Director, ADB, and Lt. Gen. (R) Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, NDRMF.

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has been established as a government-owned public limited company with technical and financial assistance of Asian Development Bank. The objective of the Fund is to establish a sustainable mechanism to support disaster risk reduction and financing instruments that can enhance Pakistan’s resilience to future disasters. The NDRMF will reduce the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards by prioritizing and financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic benefits taking into account climate change as well as disaster risks and their impacts.

The government last year had formally launched a $205 million National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to improve preparedness of institutions and strengthen infrastructure to mitigate risks arising out of natural disasters and minimise loss to public life and property. The initial financing of NDRMF is through a $200 million loan of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to the federal government and two grants worth $3.4 million from Australia and $1.5 million from Switzerland. The ADB plans to enhance its funding beyond $1 billion over the next decade.

The government has made these funds available to the NDRMF as a grant to finance through onward grants to eligible implementing partners both from public and private sectors. The NDRMF will be focusing on projects based on thematic areas identified under two umbrella documents of NDMP and National Flood Protection Plan. It will also help the government in complying with international and national commitments like Hyogo Framework, Paris Agreement, Sendai Framework, Vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While speaking on the occasion, Secretary EAD appreciated the ADB’s continued support for Pakistan since 1966. Ms. Xiaohong Yang, Country Director, ADB, acknowledged the efforts of EAD for smooth and timely implementation of the projects. Mr. Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, NDRMF, thanked the Government of Switzerland for providing grant for disaster risk reduction activities in Pakistan.