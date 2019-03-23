Share:

LAHORE - Talking to a three-member delegation of the World Bank at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), its President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan has all ingredients to become global economic leader.

He said that Pakistan should be eying on top position in the international ranking of Ease of Doing Business instead of thinking about jumping just a few notches.

Lars Grava was leading the delegation. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Zafar Iqbal Sheikh and Arshad Khan were also present. Textile, Information Technology, Agro business and various other sectors came under discussion during the meeting.