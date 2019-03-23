Share:

To commemorate the 79th anniversary of Pakistan Resolution a flag hoisting ceremony took place at the embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Saturday.

A large number of participants from Pakistani diaspora in various cities of Belgium and Luxembourg gathered at the embassy to celebrate the event with full fervor.

Deputy Head of Mission and Acting Ambassador Mr. Asif Hussain Memon raised the flag of Pakistan with national anthem playing in the background, as the Ambassador Mrs. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi was in Pakistan for an important meeting.

Messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out by the Economic Minister Omar Hameed and Deputy Head of Mission Asif Hussain Memon respectively.

Prayers were also offered for the martyrs of terrorist attacks in New Zealand and also the Kashmiri people who lost their lives in struggle against occupation of Indian forces. Children sang national songs on this occasion.

This year an art competition on the icons of Pakistan was also organised for the children. Certificates and prizes were distributed to the participants by the DHM and Pakistan’s Honorary Consul General in Ghent Karin Zoeter.

Stall of Hina painting on hand and face painting was also set up at the embassy.