The Pakistan Day was celebrated with national spirit and great fervor in different countries including China, Sri Lanka, India and UAE.

A grand reception was held in Beijing to celebrate 79th Pakistan Day and the 68th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan China diplomatic relations by the Embassy of Pakistan.

The reception was attended by a large number of guests including members of Pakistani community, diplomatic corps, media representatives and Chinese dignitaries. Wang Zhigang, Minister for Science and Technology was the chief guest on the occasion.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Masood Khalid said that Pakistan Day is celebrated every year on 23rd March to pay homage to the founders of Pakistan as on this day, Lahore Resolution was adopted which heralded the struggle for attainment of Pakistan.

Ambassador said that leaders of both Pakistan & China have worked selflessly to convert the existing friendship into a strong political economic co-operation based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

“The visit by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan further consolidated all-weather strategic co-operative partnership between Pakistan and China,” the ambassador noted. He said that Pakistan and China were celebrating 2019 as the year of Sister City Relationships.

Chief guest Wang Zhigang extended warm congratulations on behalf of the Chinese Government on the 79th anniversary of the passing of Pakistan Resolution. He termed Pakistan as China’s only all weather friend and strategic partner. He said that China would continue to give priority to China-Pakistan relations and work together to bring peace and prosperity not only to our two countries but to the entire region.

A cake cutting ceremony took place wherein the Ambassador, Chief Guest and other dignitaries cut the cake. The Pakistan Day Reception witnessed an entertaining performance by Chinese singers who sang patriotic and national Pakistani songs.

The guests enjoyed the songs and applauded the singers. A cultural corner was also set up to show case handicrafts of Pakistan. Other dignitaries included Major General Wang Gang, Assistant Chief of Staff, PLA Air Force.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka also celebrated the day with traditional fervor and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, vibrant, progressive, democratic and welfare state.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj Gen (r) Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat unfurled the Pakistani flag to the tune of Pakistan s national anthem in a ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission on Saturday morning.

The Pakistan community in Abu Dhabi celebrated the Pakistan Resolution Day at the embassy premises as the national flag was hoisted. Children performed national songs at the event.

Special messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were readout at the occasion.