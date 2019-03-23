Share:

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

The day is being observed to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

Pakistan Day Parade

Meanwhile, the spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day parade held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad with three wings of the armed forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran. After the national anthem was played, President Dr Arif Alvi observed the parade from a jeep.

A formation of Pakistan Air Force jets presented a fly-past as a salute to the president. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan led a fly-past as a salute to the president.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi are present at the ceremony.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is the guest of honor of the parade.

Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Commander National Guard of Bahrain Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, foreign diplomats, a large number of people from all walks of life, including artists, sportsmen, women, and children are also witnessing the parade.