ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that the government and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened and grieved over the tragic loss of precious lives, including women and children, in unfortunate capsizing of a ferry near Mosul.

In a tweet, he said, “we join bereaved families, people and government of Iraq in this hour of sorrow and grief.” He said our prayers are with them. He also prayed that may Almighty Allah bless the departed souls with highest places in Jannah and grant strength and fortitude to their families to bear this irreparable loss. The Death toll has risen to 100. The incident took place in the Tigris River near Mosul city on Thursday. Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim.