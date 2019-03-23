Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to elevate their relations to ‘strategic partnership’ and strengthen their economic ties by promoting bilateral investment and trade.

The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad here on Friday.

Dr Mahathir had arrived in Islamabad on a

three-day visit on Thursday, along with a high-level delegation including leading businessmen.

Dubbed by Premier Khan as a ‘Muslim statesman’, Mahathir will be the guest of honour at today’s military parade being held to mark the Pakistan Day.

On Friday, the visiting dignitary was conferred the highest civil award of the country – Nishan-e-Pakistan – by President Dr Arif Alvi at an impressive investiture ceremony.

The two sides signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for five “big projects” yesterday, Finance Minister Asad Umar revealed.

Malaysia is interested in purchasing JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, halal meat and rice from Pakistan, he told journalists in an informal discussion. He said that Islamabad would soon provide anti-tank missiles to Malaysia.

The two sides have also agreed to open branches of their respective banks in each other’s countries, the minister said. To revive tourism in the country, Pakistan would try to learn from Malaysia’s knowledge and experience in the industry.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister Khan on Commerce Razzak Dawood said that MoUs worth $800-900 million would be singed but their exact worth was not declared after signing ceremony.

According to a joint statement issued here, both sides reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain close high-level contacts, deepen friendly exchanges of visits and cooperation in all fields, and actively promote their bilateral relations.

“Both leaders [Khan and Mahathir] agreed that the existing relations be elevated to a strategic partnership. It marked a new level of the bilateral cooperation in various fields,” it said.

The areas of trade and cooperation would palm oil, agricultural products, food retail, halal products, automotive parts, energy, science and technology, and telecommunication investment.

The statement said the two nations reaffirmed the importance of the cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and both leaders witnessed the signing of agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for investment and cooperation, particularly in the telecommunication sector.

The two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in the automotive industry and the two prime ministers jointly officiated the symbolic ground-breaking ceremony of PROTON plant in Islamabad to boost the manufacturing and services industry for both countries, it said.

Earlier on Friday, a formal welcome ceremony in honour of the visiting dignitary was held at the Prime Minister House. On the occasion, anthems of both the countries were played. A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented guard of honour to the guest.

Later, Prime Minister Khan introduced his cabinet members to PM Mahathir. The Malaysian delegation was also introduced to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Malaysian premier also planted a sapling at the PM House.

The two prime ministers yesterday held a joint press conference and also addressed business leaders of both countries at the Pak-Malaysia Business Leaders’ Roundtable Conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was all praise for his Malaysian counterpart for his strong leadership, his struggle against corruption and his taking strong stance on issues affecting the Muslim world.

Khan said: “You [Mahathir] say things which other Muslim leaders are scared to say. And it’s because a lot of them are not leaders. They are office-holders.

“Leaders are the ones who have an ideology, who have a clear stand on moral issues, and who take positions. Unfortunately, non-leaders do not take positions. They want to please everyone.

“It’s because of the stands you have taken over the course of a period of time [...] That’s why there is such a great response to you honouring us on an occasion which is very important for us, March 23.”

Referring to the rise of Islamophobia in the world, Khan said it has badly affected the Muslims and expressed the confidence that the Malaysian leader will also take a forceful stance on the issue.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad said there is fear, hatred and enmity towards Muslims and this is why Christchurch attack took place. He urged the need to find ways to combat Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan and Malaysia can cooperate on this particular issue with the aim to bring improvement in the world perception about Muslims and reduce hatred and fear towards them.

PM Khan said the Malaysian PM changed his country and presented a successful model of development to the whole Muslim world.

He also appreciated the stance of his Malaysian counterpart against corruption and said that his party has been waging a struggle against corruption over the last twenty two years.

About the conference, the prime minister said it was about “improving trade between the two countries, learning from the Malaysian model, and investment opportunities”.

He said both countries had decided on the formation of a “strong ministerial-level committee which will meet regularly and keep interacting, so we know exactly how we can keep enhancing and increase trade between the two countries.”

Describing his visit as very useful, Malaysian prime minister said both the countries have identified the areas of mutual cooperation which could prove to be beneficial for both the sides. He said traders of both the countries will be facilitated in doing business with each other.

Mahathir Mohamad said his country has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2025.

He lamented that there is not a single Muslim country in the category of developed nations. The other Muslim countries should also strive to develop themselves at par with the developed nations, he added.

Nishan-e-Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday conferred the highest civil award of the country, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at an impressive investiture ceremony at the President House.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate, federal ministers, parliamentarians, services chiefs and members of the Malaysian delegation.

A banquet was also held in his honour at the Aiwan-i-Sadr following the investiture ceremony.