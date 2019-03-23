Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has planned to upgrade all Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the federal capital with addition of more facilities to ensure provision of best medical cover to citizens.

According to an official of the ministry, the government has started up-gradation of all health facilities in ICT while dispensaries are also being upgraded to ensure provision of standard medical services to people of federal capital.