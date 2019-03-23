Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Friday ordered all field police officers to ensure best security arrangements on the eve of Pakistan Day. The police department will also observe this day with full zeal and fervor.

“All field officers have been directed to make foolproof security arrangements on the national highways, at educational institutions, hospitals, airports, railway stations, and bus terminals,” an official said. “The police will also ensure armed patrolling and security searches at the checkpoints in sensitive districts.”

The central police on the orders of the police chief issued a notification in this regard on Friday. According to the notification, a complete ban on kite-flying, aerial firing, and one-wheeling would be implemented and the police would take strict action against the violators.

A police spokesperson said stern legal actions will be taken against the violators so that this national day may be observed peacefully and without loss of precious lives and no negligence shall be tolerated in this regard. Similarly, all field police officers are directed to keep proper record of all ceremonies being held in connection with the Pakistan Day. The police will also ensure foolproof security arrangements for public during the ceremonies.

The IGP also directed all senior officers to remain present in the field to supervise security arrangements.

Moreover, security of worship places including mosques, churches, Gurdawaras and other worship places of minorities should be ensured with non-stop patrolling in sensitive areas in order to create a sense of security among public. Also, police officers will remain in constant contact with citizens so that every Pakistani, irrespective of religion, would fully participate in the celebration on March 23.

All field officers are bound to hoist national flags on police buildings on this day and also hold parades and other ceremonies in which public participation should be ensured. This will help police win the public trust.

On the other, police stepped up security of mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs for Friday prayers in Lahore.

DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Friday prayers.

All SPs, DSPs, and subordinate officers were in the field to personally review security arrangements at all the worship places in Lahore. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were on high-alert around mosques and Imam Bargahs located in the sensitive areas. Police also checked all vehicles including suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

On the directions of DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir search operations were also conducted around sensitive areas of the city along with foreign Consulates and other important offices and public places. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

Lahore police checked suspected persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric machines and latest android devices. According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and to maintain law and order situation in the metropolis.