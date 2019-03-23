Share:

An award ceremony was organised on Pakistan Day at the President House in the evening, where about 171 people, including military officers, civilians and foreigners were awarded for their outstanding achievements in various fields, including science and technology.

President Arif Alvi bestowed Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) on several senior officers of Pakistan Armed Forces, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.