Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Friday stressed the need for exploiting trillion dollars halal food market by mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia.

“There are 1.3 billion Muslims in the world, this (halal food) is now moving to trillion dollar economy,” the advisor said while Addressing the Pak-Malaysia Business Leaders Roundtable here.

He said that Pakistan needed to learn from Malaysia, adding that there was a need that we collectively develop it and exploit it for our mutual advantage.

The advisor said there were huge opportunities for cooperation in other sectors of the economy including telecom and automobiles between the two countries.

He said Pakistan and Malaysia were having brotherly relations, terming his country second home to Malaysian people.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would further improve which help strengthen trade between the two brotherly countries.