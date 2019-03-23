Share:

LAHORE - Sajid Khan of Pakistan Navy and Saim Shazli of Karachi Golf Club turned out to be the pace setters with similar first round scores of gross 73 in the 19th Sind Amateur Golf Championship, which commenced at the Karachi Golf Club Golf Course on Friday.

These two national level golfers enjoy a standing as players of merit and during the course of the first round they certainly impressed the ardent golf lovers of Karachi with their accurate shot making, crisp hitting from the fairways and remarkable putting on the greens. These two contenders may be feeling contented with their first days effort, but from the competitive angle their nearest adversaries are not too far away and determined to edge past the leaders as the competition progresses. Zubair Ahmed (WWG) is one and then there are three others, Syed Raza Ali (MNG), Lt Cmdr Shahzad Anjum Noor (KGC) and Owais Intesar (DHA). In the first round, Zubair Ahmed had a score of gross 74 and Syed Raza Ali, Shahzad Anjum and Owais were bracketed at a score of gross 75. This makes it evident that the second round promises to be a fierce one as all these combatants hope to outwit each other through zealous and spirited effort. Interestingly, a few talent loaded aspirants are bunched together at a score of gross 76. They are five in number and include Zubair Hussain (PAF), Hamza Shikoh (KGC), Adnan (WWG), Zohaib Asif (DHA) and M Sharif (WWG).

In the race for honors in seniors’ category, the performance of Capt (r) Azhar Iqbal stands out. With a score of gross 75, he is one shot ahead of Lt Col Zahid Iqbal and in third place is Sohail Kareem Rana at a score of gross 77. Syed Navid Ali is at gross 78.