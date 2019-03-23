Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has linked seniority of judges of the superior courts with the date of their oath-taking.

“In the absence of such an oath, the person has not entered the office of a judge and his appointment thereto does not stand completed and concluded,” the top court observed.

The ruling is given in a case of sitting judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Farrukh Irfan who in his petition under Article 184(3) challenged LHC’s then Chief Justice administrative order due to which his seniority got affected.

The five-judge larger bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had heard the case and dismissed the petition of LHC’s judge.

In February 2010, 22 Additional Judges were appointed by the President of Pakistan to LHC through a notification. On February 19 of 2010, the then LHC’s Chief Justice administered the oath to 21 out of the 22 because Justice Irfan at that point of time was not in Pakistan. Justice Irfan was administered the oath of his Office on February 20 of 2010.

Thereafter, a Seniority List of the Judges of the LHC was issued wherein the petitioner was shown senior other three respondents.

In March 2015, three respondents, the judges, made a representation to the LHC’s then Chief Justice claiming that they were senior to the petitioner and their seniority should be reckoned from the date when Justice Irfan and the said three respondents made their respective oaths.

It was their case that since they had entered the Office upon taking oath on February 19, their seniority should be reckoned from such date and that of Justice Irfan from February 20.

The LHC’s then Chief Justice in 2016 accepted the representation of the respondents and re-fixed their seniority by holding that they were senior to Justice Irfan.

The primary basis of administrative order was that Justice Irfan had entered his Office by making his oath on February 20, 2010 while others had made their oath of office on February 19, 2010.

A 35-page detailed judgment authored by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that on examination it becomes clear and obvious that the said appointments are to take effect when the said Additional Judges make their Oaths.

“Thus, it is the intention of the appointing authority that the appointment of the petitioner as well as the private Respondents would take effect from the date when they make their Oaths before the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.”

It is further observed that for all intents and purposes, the petitioner as well as the private respondents became the additional judges on the said date when they, in fact, made their oaths. “Such an interpretation is not only logical but also in accordance with the plain meaning of the words employed in the said Notification dated 17.02.2010.”

“A contrary conclusion is not possible without doing extreme violence to the words of the Notification and the provisions whereunder it was issued.” The top court further observed that until such an oath is made, the person does not enter into the office of an additional judge, which remains vacant.

“Furthermore, an interpretation that the appointment of an Additional Judge commences from the date when he makes an Oath is also in accordance with the scheme of the Constitution of 1973, as is apparent from the various Articles of the Constitution of 1973 pertaining thereto.”

It added that it is obvious intention as is apparent from the Notification itself that the appointment as Additional Judges was to take effect from the date when the Oath is made.

‘A perusal of the said Notification reveals that the same does not state that the appointment is “with immediate effect” or that the President “hereby appoints” such persons as the Additional Judges of the Lahore High Court.”

There is also another aspect of the matter, which is highlighted by the choice of words used in Article 194 of the Constitution that a person enters the Office of a Judge or an Additional Judge upon making the prescribed Oath.

“The said provision would imply that till such Oath is made the person has not entered the Office of a Judge, which Office, thus, remains vacant.”

The judgment discussed the controversy as to when, under Constitutional dispensation, a person, in fact and in law, stands appointed as an Additional Judge or a Judge for the purposes of determining his seniority with respect to his colleagues.

Various other Offices catered for in the Constitution are for a fixed tenure and also require the making of an Oath.

“Thus, in addition to the Office of an Additional Judge of the High Court, other Offices are also held for a fixed period under the Constitution of 1973. In each and everyone of such situation, the period commences from the date when the Oath is made.”

Reference, in this behalf, may be made to the tenure of Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Members of the Election Commission.

Thus, it is also the scheme of the Constitution of 1973 that where an Office for a fixed period envisages a pre-condition of making an Oath, such period would commence under our Constitutional dispensation from the date when the Oath is made.