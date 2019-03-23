Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday rejected the acquittal of all four accused in the Samjhauta Express bombing case by a special anti-terrorism court in India and called it an ‘engineered justice.’

The committee that met under the chair of former interior minister and PPP Senator Rehman Malik, directed the Ministry of Interior to take up the matter of acquittal internationally in coordination with the Foreign Office.

Senator Malik said the government should take up the issue of acquittal following ‘sham proceedings’ at the International Court of Justice and the United Nations. The acquittal has exposed the real face of India before the world, he added.

A special court in India on Wednesday acquitted four men accused of bombing Samjhauta Express, linking India and Pakistan, in February 2007.

Malik said as former interior minister he knew that both “Samjhauta Express and Mumbai attacks and also Uri attack were a well-planned conspiracy hatched by Indian spy agency — RAW — against Pakistan.”

He said that Pulwama attack was also part of this conspiracy. The committee showed its annoyance over the absence of Director General Immigration and Passports Ishrat Ali. The chair warned that he would issue arrest warrants for the director general if he failed to turn up in the next meeting.

The DG Immigration and Passports was supposed to brief the meeting on organizational structure and working of the organization, but he did show up and sent junior officer instead. The committee refused to take a briefing from the officer, saying that “the behaviour of DG who has chosen to skip the meeting for the fourth time was unacceptable.” Malik remarked that this was insubordination of the committee.

Solidarity with New Zeeland

The meeting strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. It also expressed grief over the loss of human lives and expressed sympathies with the families of those who were martyred.

The committee highly appreciated the concerted efforts of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in handling the situation after the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch. It termed her actions as equivalent to rewriting of world history. The chair informed the committee that he has written a letter to New Zealand Prime Minister

The letter read: “I on behalf of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior would like to express that we (Pakistanis) are saddened to learn about the tragic loss of lives in the Mosques at Christchurch, New Zealand. I would like to offer my deepest gratitude on your support to the families of martyrs in the incident of terrorism. You have demonstrated historical role by showing the solidarity towards the Muslim Community in your country.”

It added: “The Muslim Ummah in particular and entire world in general has appreciated your highly visionary steps to strengthen the interfaith harmony. This shows your historical leadership and deep association with the residents and people of your country. Pakistan has been suffering at the hands of terrorists through their various manifestations of terrorism and we have lost over 70,000 Pakistanis in the ‘War against Terrorism’. It is unfortunate that Islam with the teachings of peace and harmony is unfortunately paint ‘Islamophobia’ in negative sense as terrorists with the intent to bring bad name. I therefore call upon you with the humble request that ‘Islamophobia’ may be discouraged by your Parliament. Islam is not the word to be moved with the adjectives. Once again I thank you on behalf of the People of Pakistan for your timely initiatives showing solidarity with the victims of the incident for such barbaric act the terrorist has committee. He must be given the severest punishment if you may graciously consider amending the law. I would like to extend you the invitation to visit Pakistan to meet the families of the victims of Christchurch. One of our proud Pakistani Dr Ashraf Choudhary QSO JP; who is Former Member of New Zealand Parliament has played a great role in cementing the relations between New Zealand & Pakistan. I, therefore, would also like to invite him with your Excellency to visit Pakistan.”