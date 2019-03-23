Share:

ISLAMABAD - Auditor General of Pakistan officials on Friday informed the Punjab Accounts Committee (PAC) that they want to establish a separate directorate general for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The officials asked for the formation of separate directorate general for CPEC in sub-committee of PAC. The parliamentary accountability body was chaired by Shahida Akhtar Ali.

The officials said that Auditor General of Pakistan wanted the formation of a separate directorate for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). They said the audit department can even serve better, if the authorities concerned properly work for improvement.

Proposing amendments in business rules, they said they should be placed in schedule-2 instead of keeping them in schedule-2. They said that their department has Rs4 billion budget and out of it over 70 percent spent on salaries of employees