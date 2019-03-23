Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday paid a visit to Central Jail Karachi and mingled with jail staff and prisoners.

Shah visited the prison in connection with Pakistan Day, and upon his arrival at the jail, he inspected the guard of honour .

The chief minister was welcomed by Home Secretary, Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Syed Kalim Imam, IG Prisons Muzafar Alam Siddiqui, and other officials.

After a ceremony to mark Pakistan Day, the chief minister visited the pantry and the kitchen and inspected the food prisoners are given.

CM Shah was briefed that the prisoners hadn’t been given a reprieve since 2013. At this, the CM said he would review the law to see if reprievals could be resumed. “I want all the prisoners to become good, useful citizens of the society; social reforms would translate to a reduction in the number of inmates”, he said.

He said that the Sindh Minister for Works and Services Nasir Hussain Shah was working for the betterment of prisons. Afterwards , CM Shah was presented with a painting of him, drawn by one of the prisoners.

The chief minister interacted with the prisoners and listened to their problems. He later visited the prison hospital and inquired about the health of ailing prisoners.

CM Shah also directed his law adviser Murtaza Wahab to provide legal assistance to the prisoners.