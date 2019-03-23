Share:

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as England thrashed Czech Republic 5-0 in their opening match of the 2020 Euorpean championship qualifying campaign at Wembley here on Friday.

England dominated the match and pulled ahead in the 24th minute, when Sterling positioned perfectly at the far post to tap-in from a low cross from former Manchester City teammate Jadon Sancho.

The City forward then earned a penalty just before the interval and captain Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot.

Sterling made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute when the ball deflected off a Czech player and fell into his path then he held off his marker Ondrej Celustka, turning smartly and bending into the left corner.

He completed the hat-trick only six minutes later when he cut into the middle and shot from 25 yards with an effort which deflects off Celustka and beat the goalkeeper. He became the first England player to score a hat-trick at Wembley since Jermain Defoe in 2010.