Faisalabad -Under the Prime Minister’s Sustainable Development Programme, Faisalabd Development Authority would undertake improvement and construction of ten development schemes by constructing its roads and streets in different localities of the city, it would be completed at a cost of Rs85.234 million.

This was informed during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja in which the pace of implementation of development programme was reviewed. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Rs17.89 million funds would be spent on the construction of carpet road of Peoples Colony while Rs14.77 million funds has been earmarked for construction of Yasrib Colony’s Road. Moreover the road of Shahzad colony, Kareem Town, and Alfayaz Colony would be completed at a cost of Rs13.60 million while funds of Rs11.99 million and Rs11.81 million have been specified for the construction of roads at Chaman Zar Colony, and Dastgeerpura respectively. The meeting was also informed that Rs 7.73 million would be spent on the carpet of roads at Muhallah Kalasan, the carpet road of Naimat Town would be improved at a cost of Rs 3.889 million and streets of Yunas Town, Nasir Nagar, the drain and streets of Risala No. 15 would be constructed with the funds of Rs3.6 million

Reviewing the details of the development schemes, the Director General FDA directed completing transparency in the entire process of tendering and other departmental procedures while implementing the schemes. He said that the schemes should be completed within stipulated time so that people could get its benefits without delay. He urged upon following coordinated strategy in order to smooth exercise of construction work to avoid any hindrance in completing these uplift projects.

Chief Engineer told that these schemes were under tendering process which would be completed within four months after awarding work orders.

City’s disinfection campaign in

high gear

On the instructions of Punjab Government and under the directions of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the offices of Project Management Unit FDA City have cleaned the city with disinfecting water as part of anti coronavirus activities.

The special cleanliness arrangements were supervised by Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Project Director Suhail Masood and Assistant Director Rana Liaqat Ali. All rooms, Internal and external areas were cleaned with disinfecting water and insecticide spray was also done to eliminate the chances of coronavirus spreading. The Additional Director General FDA directed the staff to adopt all necessary precautionary and preventive measures with full responsibility to avert coronavirus threat and said that the precautionary measures should also be followed at their homes besides observing during duty hours.