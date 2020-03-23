Share:

KOHAT - Two women including a moth­er and her daughter were killed while her another daughter and husband got injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Gham­kole Refugee Camp, district Kohat, yesterday.

According to police, the Afghan families living in a mud house in Ghamkole Refugee Camp and all of a sudden the roof of the house cave in when they were asleep. Soon af­ter the incident, the local people rushed to the site of the incident and started relief operation by re­covering the bodies of one Husna Bibi, wife of Syed Nawaz, and her daughter Hatima Bibi. Syed Nawaz and his another daughter Habiba Bibi also received head injuries af­ter in the incident.

The Police and Rescue 1122 teams were also rushed there and pulled out two dead bodies and two injured under the rubbles. Dead bodies and injured were brought to KDA hospital, after extending med­ical treatment to Syed Nawaz and his daughter Habiba both were re­lieved from hospital and both dead bodies were also handed over to their family. A police official had re­vealed that the roof collapse of al­ready shabby mud house affected by constant rainfall for long peri­od this month was caused by light rainfall during the night.