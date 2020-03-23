Share:

Attock-In Attock district so for no case of Coronavirus has been reported. The administration has established 23 quarantine centres to handle any untoward situation. Focal Person Health Department Dr Asad said this while taking to this journalist.

He said that no hospital and health centre has been locked across the district and patients visiting hospitals and health centres are being provided medical facilities. However, people are requested not to visit health facilities unnecessarily and maintain social distancing. While talking about the Corona suspect patients, he said that three patients were admitted so far and two have been declared negative while the lab test result of third suspect is awaited and hopefully he will also be declared negative.

While replying to a question about the safety of doctors, paramedics and other allied staff, he said that sufficient Personal Protection Equipment was available.

Dr Asad emphasised upon the people to maintain social distancing, stay indoors and not to visit public places unnecessarily as this was the order of the government also. Dr Asad said that virus outbreak was a big test for us all and we all must adopt precautions as prescribed by the government. Meanwhile, a meeting which was presided over by Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (R) Muhammad Anwar Khan was held to review the arrangements for Coronavirus patients. The meeting was attended by DC Attock, CEO Health and other officers. The participants were informed that section 144 has been imposed in the district.

All parks, marriage halls, and other places of public gatherings have been closed. Awareness campaign has been launched and control centres and quarantine centres have also been set up. Provincial Minister lauded the efforts made by district administration and emphasised upon the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure social distancing.