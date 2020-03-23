Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - As the coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread rapidly in most of the world over besides entering Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Sun­day asserted to have devised seri­ous and tireless precautionary mea­sures to combat its spread in the state, it was officially said.

In this regard, the AJK govern­ment constituted an 18-member State Coordination Committee (SCC) to oversee the implementa­tion of measures to avert the im­pending threat of coronavirus in the liberated territory, said a state­ment issued here by the AJK gov­ernment on Sunday.

“The committee headed by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haid­er comprises Minister for Health, Minister for Civil Defense and Dis­aster Management, Chief Secre­tary, Inspector General of Police, Commander 1AK Brigade, Director General Health, Director General Information, Commissioners of all divisions and others officers con­cerned as members.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan is presiding over the SCC meeting on daily basis. Member of the committee includ­ing Commissioners, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, DHOs and others participate in the meeting through video-link. Chief Secre­tary Mathar Niaz Rana presents a thorough report on the day to day operations and implementations on the decisions to Prime Minister in the meeting.

Similarly, the heads of the sub-committees; Divisional Com­missioners, Deputy Commission­ers also present their daily reports in the meeting. The AJK govern­ment had also constituted sub committees for the hundred per­cent implementations on the gov­ernment policies to prevent the outbreak of the corona pandemic. These committees are being head­ed by the relevant secretaries and deputy commissioners.

Senior Member Board of Rev­enue, Additional Chief Secretary Development, Secretary Informa­tion, Director General Health and others were also heading f the sub-committees.

The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan took number of sol­id steps to effectively combat the spread of corona pandemic in the state. These include; strict screen­ing and checking system at all en­try points of the state, establish­ment of quarantine centres at divisional and district level and imposing section 144 as a precau­tionary measure to help stop the spread of corona virus in the state.

The prime minister also convert­ed newly constructed Prime Min­ister House into quarantine center for the corona affected patients of the state.

Due to the high-alert, all edu­cational institutions have been closed, inter-provincial, inter-dis­tricts and intra city transport has been suspended. Meanwhile, all business centers, hotels, shops and markets are closed except phar­macies, medical stores.

Due to the effective mechanism and steps taken by the govern­ment, public showing the sense of responsibility started implementa­tion on the government directives.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to keep close liaison with all segments of the society particularly the reli­gious scholars to create awareness among the people about the pan­demic.

Moreover, several committees were performing their assigned duties in this regard. A committee headed by Additional Chief Sec­retary Development is monitor­ing the implementation status of the government directives and ar­rangements on corona pandemic.

Director General Health was heading a committee, which was working on the healthcare, med­icines, and equipments through­out the state. 700 LHWs and staff was compiling the details of the persons returned to the state from abroad.

A sub-committee headed by Sen­ior Member Board of Revenue was full time working on rehabilita­tion and precautionary measures. Commissioners, Deputy Commis­sioners, DIGs, SSPs were the mem­bers of this committee.

The Secretary Food was head­ing the committee to ensure suf­ficient stock of edibles and other basic amenities of life to masses throughout the state.

To aware public about the coro­navirus, its precautionary meas­ures, testing facilities and treat­ments, a committee headed by Secretary Information has been constituted and performing its du­ties. DG Information, Presidents of Press Clubs, representatives of journalist’s bodies are the member of this committee. Committee was effectively disseminating aware­ness literature in this regard.

AJK government had appealed overseas Kashmiris to avoid un­necessary travel to the state in co­rona pandemic, the statement con­cluded