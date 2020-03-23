Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held this evening at GHQ on single point agenda with regards to COVID-19.

The Corps Commanders participated through video-link from respective Corps Headquarters. Forum reviewed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and deliberated army’s readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic.

All available troops of Pakistan Army and its medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.

“Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty InshaAllah,” said COAS.

The details of plan of action will be shared subsequently.