ISLAMABAD-A committee formed to investigate dozens of fictitious allotments in sectors I-11 and I-12 has failed to complete the task as a deadline given has already expired.

The said committee was formed by the Chairman CDA to investigate a mega corruption scandal to unearth the backdate allotments of dozens of plots in sectors I-11 and I-12 on 22 January 2020 and was given one month to complete the task.

The committee is headed by CDA’s Member Planning Dr. Shahid Mahmood while the other members include Deputy Financial Advisor CDA Miskeen Shah Kazmi and Deputy Director Planning CDA Touqeer Nawaz.

The committee was mandated to investigate backdated allotment of more than150 plots to some blue-eyed persons in return of bribe. The said plots were allotted to those people, who were not entitled for the same reward apparently through under table settlements.

However, the concerned directorate is not cooperating with the committee members regarding provision of required record while one of the committee members also rescued himself from the committee due to burden of work.

Senior officers of the authority are of the view that the conclusion of this probe is quite necessary as it not only involves corruption of millions of rupees but it could also unearth a complete racket working in CDA’s land directorate.

When contacted, CDA’s spokesperson Syed Safdar Ali has said he would respond after getting input from chairman of the committee. He, however, did not reply till filing of this story.

CDA in lieu of land acquired or built up properties gives compensation to their owners, who are commonly known as ‘land affectees.’ The said compensation can be either the alternate plots in developed sectors or monetary benefits on case-to-case basis.

The Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz when he was the Chairman CDA as well had put a ban on allotment of plots in May 2016 and ordered to formulate proper SOPs in this regard.

After one and a half year in August 2017, the process was reinitiated but under a policy in which the plots could only be allotted through open balloting in the presence of two senior officers of CDA.

A balloting was also held in a transparent manner and a complete list of vacant plots in sectors I-11 and I-12 was also prepared on that occasion.

The matter remained under the carpet for a long period of time, however, it first came into limelight when land directorate issued NOCs for the transfer of the ownership of such fictitious allotments in recent past.

The directorate of security was tasked to probe the matter, which pointed out that dozens of backdate allotments were made by land directorate since 2018 and recommended a proper inquiry in the matter.

Resultantly, Chairman CDA had ordered the inquiry and constituted the aforementioned committee to identify the irregularities, fixing of responsibility and framing of allegations against each official involved in this scam. The committee was given one-month time to complete its task but it has yet to be completed besides expiry of their term.