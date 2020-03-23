Share:

LAHORE - The city roads presented a deserted look on Sunday due to partial lockdown announced by the government in the wake of corona virus pandemic. Though the public transport has not been suspended but a very thin traffic was observed on major roads especially at The Mall (Shahrahe Quaid e Azam), Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Circular Road and Multan Road. Parks, gardens and playgrounds besides markets and shopping malls have already been closed for public. Punjab government had announced a partial lock down in the province till Tuesday morning. Only medical stores, grocery shops, meat shops and restaurants have been allowed to open.