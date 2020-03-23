Share:

The chief minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday decided to control all the financial resources of the province directly amid coronavirus spreading fears.

In a statement issued by the CM, spokesperson said that CM has stopped the payments regarding gratuity, encashment, LPR and other payments, however, he allowed to continue payments of pension to retired employees.

The spokesperson further mentioned that a letter on the directives of the CM Sindh has been sent to accountant general in this connection.